Wales Cottage Holidays Continues to Support to Local Communities and Environmental Causes Throughout Wales

Wales Cottage Holidays has pledged thousands in grant funds to local Welsh communities with the launch of its Community Fund along with 50 hours of community environmental work in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy.

This year to date, the family-owned holiday cottage company, has donated £250 towards the Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais Hospital for the Le Tour de Côr Cycling Challenge and £250 towards the Pembrokeshire Bereavement Support Group.

Dedicated to supporting its local communities and environment, Wales Cottage Holidays will continue to support local causes through 2022 with the launch of its Community Fund grants.

The initiative will see the company, which has five offices spanning across Wales has almost 1,300 properties all over the country, offer six organisations a grant of up to £250. The grant is open to charities, schools, and community organisations who can apply or be nominated.

For its first grant, Wales Cottage Holidays issued £250 to Wales’ biggest cycle event, Le Tour de Côr. The four-day event, which saw cyclists travel 250 miles from Holyhead to Cardiff from 17-20th August 2022 raised donations for the Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth.

As well as the £250 donation, Llion Pughe Head of Property Recruitment took part, encouraging as many people as possible to donate to improve chemotherapy services. On participating, Llion said,

“As soon as our company heard about the cycling challenge and the reason behind it, we knew we had to get involved. Ysbyty Bronglais is a key hospital for the population of Mid Wales and a designated chemotherapy day unit for the area is such a great cause that deserves everyone's support.”

Most recently, the holiday cottage company donated £250 towards the Pembrokeshire Bereavement Group to support them with rental and catering costs to aid their free monthly sessions to support anyone affected by grief within the Pembrokeshire/Saundersfoot area.

Founder of the group and BACP Counsellor Anneline Rogers commented

“When I set up the group I decided to try as much as possible to fund these support groups myself. I wanted to ensure as many people could benefit from the sessions as possible. It is no denying however that this donation will make a huge difference to our ability to keep going, especially with the rise in the cost of living. I cannot thank Wales Cottage Holidays enough for their kindness. Now I can continue educating and supporting our local community through their grieving difficulties.”

Also this year the holiday cottage company partnered with Keep Wales Tidy Spring Clean Cymru event which saw its teams take part in a series of beach cleans and litter picks on Saundersfoot beach, Abersoch beach, Langland Bay beach, and Monmouthshire Canal.

Wales Cottage Holidays said: