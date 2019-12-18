Wales Co-operative Centre Podcast Series

This podcast series from the Wales Co-operative Centre charts a project to encourage care commissioners to think about how they can deliver care services which promote wellbeing for citizens and communities, and long term sustainability for care and wellbeing services.

The podcast is funded by Welsh Government and has been produced with support from Business News Wales.

Episode 1

In episode 1, Donna Coyle, Care to Co-operate Project Manager, and Adrian Roper, CEO of Cartrefi Cymru, talk to Catherine Evans about the work they plan to do in the coming months to help unlock the potential of the Social Services and Wellbeing Act. Listen below…