Wales Climate Week Virtual Conference Starts Today

The Wales Climate Week virtual conference starts today and registration is still open for you to join and have your say.

Running from 3rd – 5th November, the event will spotlight the areas where Wales has devolved powers to lead change, with housing, transport and agriculture/land use taking centre stage on days one, two and three, respectively.

Registration is still open for the three-day event, which will be chaired by Welsh journalist and broadcaster, Steffan Powell.

With an all-new format for 2025, the virtual conference will include new features such as video podcasts, panel discussions and collaborative Climate Co-Lab workshops, all designed to inspire, challenge and mobilise Wales’ collective journey to net zero.

The event will unite experts from across Wales and beyond to explore the social, economic and health and wellbeing benefits that can be unlocked through collaborative climate action, with speakers including:

Emma Pinchbeck, CEO of the Climate Change Committee

Jane Davidson, Chair of the Net Zero 2035 Challenge Group

Helen Nelson, Director for Climate and Nature, The Office for the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales

Sara Elias, Policy Advisor, Nesta Cymru

Jonathan Murray, Managing Director, ZEMO Partnership

Aleena Khan, Transport Planner, AtkinsRéalis

Dr Peter Jones MBE, Senior Specialist Advisor, Natural Resources Wales

Plus, they’ll be joined by representatives from the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, Energy Savings Trust, EST, Tai Ar y Cyd, The Bevan Foundation, Celtic Freeports, Farmers’ Union of Wales and National Energy Action Wales — among others.

Across live keynotes, video podcasts, panels and workshops, speakers will delve into some of the biggest questions shaping Wales’ path to net zero, from accelerating the switch to clean, efficient heating in every home, to transforming our transport systems for a low-carbon future and building a more sustainable and resilient land and agricultural sector for Wales.

But that’s not all. This year’s conference is fully interactive, offering attendees the chance to crowd-source ideas on the contents of the next Carbon Emissions Reduction plan for Wales (2026-2030) – Carbon budget 3 which is due to be published at the end of next year.

To register, Click Here