Wales Business Awards Winners Announced

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has celebrated some of Wales' best businesses at its 23rd Wales Business Awards.

Twenty-eight businesses from creative and professional to manufacturing sectors were named winners and highly commended across 13 categories at the awards, held at the Holland House Hotel in Cardiff. One stand out entry was crowned Wales Business of the Year.

Cardiff-based Bute Energy, which develops renewable energy parks across Wales, was named as Wales Business of the Year – sponsored by Bevan and Buckland. Bute Energy impressed judges with its strong overall performance, by being a great employer and promoting Brand Wales. The company also won the Supply Chain Excellence Award and was highly commended for Green Business.

BOF, the Bridgend-headquartered workplace design and installation company, was highly commended in the Wales Business of the Year category after also winning the Green Business Award and being highly commended in the Supply Chain Excellence category.

Hosted by ITV Wales presenter Andrea Byrne, the Wales Business Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and the success of Welsh businesses from across South East, South West and Mid Wales.

Rhys Taylor of Bute Energy said:

“This is a big achievement for the business. We are a new entrant into the onshore wind renewables market in Wales and the UK. We're constructing our first onshore wind farm in Wales and huge credit to the team who are building an incredible project, ready to work with the supply chain in Wales, driving that local value and making sure that Wales benefits from onshore wind transition in Wales. It's phenomenal.”

Fiona Withey, COO of Chambers Wales, said:

“It was such a wonderful night – being in that room to celebrate all that is great and good in Welsh business and getting a chance to meet some brilliant directors and founders all gathered together. “It really is an exciting time for Welsh business. We have so many companies who are exporting globally, innovating in unimaginable ways and creating jobs and growth regionally. Chambers Wales is so proud to host these awards every year to celebrate everything remarkable about Welsh business and our members.”

For a full list of the Wales Business Awards winners, visit: https://cw-seswm.com/events/wales-business-awards-2026/