Wales Business Awards Names City Hospice as Charity Partner for 2026

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has announced that City Hospice will be its charity partner for the Wales Business Awards.

The Wales Business Awards celebrates the achievements of Wales’ best companies, with the award ceremony bringing together the Welsh business community, ministers and dignitaries.

Seventy-two Welsh companies have been named as finalists in 13 categories ahead of the award ceremony on May 14th at Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, which has now fully sold out.

City Hospice provides medical and nursing care for those with life limiting illnesses, including end of life care, as well as supporting the families. It is based in Cardiff.

Chambers Wales members nominated City Hospice as its charity of the year for the 2026 Awards and so all monies raised on the night will be donated to the Hospice.

Nicky Piper MBE, Corporate Partnerships Manager at City Hospice, said:

“City Hospice is delighted to be supported by the Welsh Business Awards. Not only will this event raise vital funds for the charity, it also will raise the profile of the hospice and bring it to the attention of Wales' most successful companies.”

Penny Lock, Commercial Director of Chamber Wales, said:

“City Hospice is there for the people of south Wales when they really need it, providing palliative and end of life care for those with terminal illnesses. “They are also there to deal with what comes next for patients and their families – the difficult decisions that have to be made when you are suffering from a life limiting illness and all from the comfort of your own home.”

Penny added:

“As an organisation and as a business community we are proud to be supporting City Hospice.”

Judges for this year’s awards include members of the Chambers Wales board, as well as representatives from award sponsors Browne Jacobson, Educ8, People Plus, NatWest Cymru, Menzies LLP, TMPR, Xeinadin, Steer IT, Blake Morgan, iungo Solutions, Welsh Government, Cardiff University Business School and Fleet EV.