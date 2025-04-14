Wales Business Awards 2025 Finalists Announced

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has announced the finalists for the Wales Business Awards 2025.

Businesses of all sizes and from all sectors across Wales entered to be in with a chance of winning a prestigious accolade, with 50 companies named as finalists across 12 categories.

Pontyclun-based manufacturer Concrete Canvas Ltd leads the nominations with appearances on the shortlists for four categories: Global Business of the Year, Green Business Award, Manufacturer of the Year and SME Exporter of the Year.

Bridgend’s KYMCO UK Ltd, Caerphilly’s ISCA UK Ltd, Cardiff firms Blake Morgan LLP, Cavefish and GCRS Global, Swansea manufacturer Viscose Closures and south-east Wales-based Safran Seats also feature among the list of finalists.

The winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony, hosted by broadcaster Andrea Byrne and sponsored by Bevan Buckland LLP, on 12 June at Holland House Hotel, Cardiff. One finalist will also be awarded ‘Wales Business of the Year’ during the ceremony.

Gus Williams, interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards are an exciting showcase for the successes and achievements of the very best of Welsh business. We were thrilled to have received hundreds of fantastic entries this year, highlighting the innovation, creativity and ambitions of companies across the country. “We are looking forward to celebrating our incredible finalists at our ceremony in June, together with members of the Welsh business community, distinguished dignitaries and ministers including Secretary of State for Wales, the Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP.”

Tickets for the ceremony can be booked by visiting here.