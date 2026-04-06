Wales Built the Price Comparison Industry. AI Could Now Disrupt It

Some of Wales' most successful and recognisable businesses, the price comparison websites that transformed how millions of UK consumers shop for financial products, could see their business models fundamentally disrupted by AI, according to a new report by The Folk Group.

Wales is home to some of the UK's biggest price comparison brands: Confused.com, Go.Compare and MoneySuperMarket. Together they represent one of the most significant clusters of financial services innovation the country has produced, and one that is now facing a structural challenge from the rapid rise of AI-driven consumer behaviour.

The report – AI and the Disruption of Financial Search and Distribution – published by strategic communications consultancy The Folk Group – finds that up to 50% of financial services website traffic could be at risk as AI tools begin to replace traditional search-led journeys.¹ The comparison model which is built on the assumption that consumers arrive via Google search, complete a form, receive a ranked results table and click through to buy, is precisely the journey that AI is beginning to challenge.

Investors are already responding. In February 2026, the owner of MoneySuperMarket lost £144m in value in a single day as shares fell by up to 13.8% to a 13-year low,² triggered by fears that customers could turn to AI chatbots instead of comparison websites. Go.Compare owner Future also saw its stock fall amid growing expectation that more consumers are using large language models such as ChatGPT for insurance advice.³

A Welsh success story under pressure

Price comparison websites emerged from Wales to become a cornerstone of how UK consumers navigate insurance, credit cards and more. For over two decades they have democratised financial product search, driving competition and giving consumers the tools to shop around.

But consumer research conducted by The Folk Group found early but clear signs of behavioural shift, with 11% of focus group participants already using AI to compare financial services products including insurance, mortgages and bank accounts.

Three futures for the comparison model

The report identifies three plausible paths for PCWs as AI reshapes consumer journeys:

Displacement — PCWs are bypassed as consumers shift to conversational AI interfaces, their traffic thins and market share transfers to whoever owns the AI layer

— PCWs are bypassed as consumers shift to conversational AI interfaces, their traffic thins and market share transfers to whoever owns the AI layer Infrastructure — PCWs become the data backbone powering AI agent recommendations, surviving commercially but losing the direct customer relationship that has historically been their greatest asset

— PCWs become the data backbone powering AI agent recommendations, surviving commercially but losing the direct customer relationship that has historically been their greatest asset Agent ownership — A PCW moves quickly to build or acquire a regulated AI agent capability and competes for the conversational front door in financial services

MoneySuperMarket became the first UK comparison brand to launch a ChatGPT app in February 2026, a signal that at least one Welsh business is already moving toward the third path.

Ex-comparison execs speak out on the future

Dan Mines, co-founder of Menna.ai and former head of customer and innovation at Confused.com, said:

“It's not ‘ask Google' time anymore, it's ‘ask ChatGPT or Gemini.' These tools fundamentally change consumer behaviour in terms of expectations. The consumption of the internet is changing; you've now got a much more diverse landscape, including AI assistants, social platforms, embedded finance and app-based ecosystems. Anyone whose distribution model was built around the browser-based journey needs to be asking hard questions now.”

Nicolas Weng Kan, former CEO of both Confused.com and Google Compare, said:

“Price comparison sites still offer a purely price-led vision, but customers don't buy purely on price. AI can use your history, who you bought from before, to predict what you actually want, not just what's cheapest. That's a fundamentally different model.”

Sharon Flaherty, CEO of The Folk Group and former head of communications at both Confused.com and MoneySuperMarket, said: