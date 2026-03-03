Wales-based Inclusion Leader Participates in UN Human Rights Council Session

Wales-based diversity and inclusion leader Bernie Davies has attended the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bernie Davies, founder of Mastering Diversity, participated as Patron and Main Representative to the UN for TechCeFaCos Group — an organisation in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC 2013).

During the session, numerous delegations delivered statements on the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan, with particular emphasis on the rights of women and girls. Representatives highlighted the urgent need to safeguard fundamental freedoms and ensure accountability for violations.

The Council also examined the ongoing crises in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), highlighting conflict-related abuses and the critical importance of civilian protection. Calls were made for strengthened international cooperation and sustained engagement to address impunity and support affected populations.

Significant attention was devoted to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly in relation to Palestine and broader regional developments involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Delegations stressed the severe humanitarian consequences of continued hostilities and reiterated the importance of adherence to international human rights and humanitarian law.

Throughout the session, multiple Member States reaffirmed the need to enhance protections for women and children, especially in contexts of armed conflict and political instability.

Mastering Diversity CIC, as a strategic knowledge partner of TechCeFaCos, continues to support initiatives that promote inclusive dialogue, human rights advocacy, and sustainable multilateral engagement.

Bernie said:

“These global platforms are important not just for discussion but for ensuring that voices from different communities are part of shaping solutions.”

Mastering Diversity, based in Wales, works to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across business, public services and international platforms.

The Human Rights Council session is expected to continue over several weeks, with further discussions on global human rights priorities.