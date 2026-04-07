Wales-Based Contractor Invests in Totalmobile to Support Expansion

M Delacey & Sons, a construction and building services contractor operating across Wales, has selected Totalmobile’s field service management platform to support its continued expansion and growing contract portfolio.

With go-live planned for June 2026, the Field First Platform will be used by 150 operatives across field and back-office teams to coordinate job activity, improve scheduling, and provide real-time access to work information. The move also marks a broader investment in strengthening day-to-day operations as the company increases its delivery capability.

The change will give teams clearer oversight of work in progress, reduce manual coordination, and help maintain consistent service delivery as demand continues to increase – while putting in place a more scalable structure for continued growth.

Jason Brown, Managing Director at M Delacey & Sons, said:

“We were looking for a solution that not only supports our current operations but also enables us to scale effectively as the business continues to grow. Totalmobile stood out as a market-leading platform that will give us greater visibility across our projects, improve how we coordinate our teams, and streamline day-to-day delivery. This investment is about strengthening our operational foundations and ensuring we continue to deliver a consistent, high-quality service as we expand our portfolio.”

Rob Gilbert, Managing Director of Commercial and Infrastructure at Totalmobile, said: