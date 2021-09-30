Wales-Based Accountancy Training Academy Welcomes New Recruits

Bevan Buckland LLP, Wales’ largest independent accountancy firm, which has its HQ in Swansea, has welcomed its next intake of graduates and school leavers to its Training Academy. After being inundated with applications earlier this year, three new trainees will commence their career journeys with the acclaimed firm, learning from some of Wales’ most esteemed professionals.

The firm which has offices throughout Wales launched the popular Training Academy back in 2019. Bevan Buckland LLP’s newest starters are Chelcie Powell, Daniel Bevan and Saliem Israel. As the firm begins its move to Llansamlet, Swansea, the young professionals are preparing to take their first step on the career ladder.

Andrew Muxworthy, Senior Executive at Bevan Buckland LLP said:

“This is the third intake into our training academy, which is a great indicator of the programme’s success. Our last intake was only in November 2020 so everyone will be learning from each other in a new environment as we transition into our new headquarters. Our new site also includes a dedicated training area, providing the trainees with an environment to learn and grow”.

One of the new trainees, Chelcie Powell, said:

“The team has been very welcoming and helped me settle in quickly. I am so excited to begin my career and chartered accountancy qualification here. Bevan Buckland LLP have a huge client portfolio, so I have many skills to gain. I’ve also loved seeing how progressive this company is by investing their time and resources in young professionals. For any graduates interested in an accountancy career, this would be the ideal place to start that journey”.

Bevan Buckland LLP launched the Training Academy to recruit and nurture young talent early on. Since then, the firm has experienced enormous growth, providing unparalleled training opportunities for young people in the region. As Bevan Buckland LLP continues to expand, it seems likely the trainees will become the firm’s leaders in the future.

Vanessa Thomas-Parry, Head of People Operations at Bevan Buckland LLP, added:

“Clearly, these are difficult times for young people. We felt a deep responsibility to support graduates and school leavers by offering them excellent employment opportunities and by working in partnership with our local colleges and universities, especially as we begin to exit the pandemic. We remained committed to providing high quality training to our trainees, as well as our wider staff team, and want them to feel part of the Bevan Buckland family. With over 20 staff currently working towards accountancy and tax qualifications we have built a thriving trainee community within the Firm. Supporting the development of our team is interwoven with our culture and working practices and something we are very proud of. I know our newest recruits will bring a genuine zeal to the business and I am very excited to see them progress.”

Bevan Buckland LLP is the largest independent accountancy practice in Wales providing practical support and strategic accounting and tax advice for small to medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Swansea, the firm has offices in Cowbridge, Carmarthen, Pembroke, Haverfordwest and St David’s.