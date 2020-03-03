Wales and Quebec Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties

Wales is to strengthen its economic ties with Quebec following an agreement between the Welsh Government and the Canadian province.

Eluned Morgan, Wales’ Minister for International Relations and the Welsh Language, and Nadine Girault, Quebec’s Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, used their first meeting to sign a declaration of intent which, among other things, is aimed at intensifying Wales and Quebec’s relationship through their joint participation in activities related to the economy, innovation, culture and education sectors.

Both ministers wish to increase trade by promoting access to markets and supply chains, as well as by bringing forth initiatives favouring business growth and investment opportunities for both Quebec and Wales.

In recent years, Quebec and Wales’ strong wish to intensify their economic ties have led to the opening of Wales’ first representation in Canada in Montreal in 2018.

The Welsh want to strengthen their relationship with Quebec in order to diversify their international partnerships. Minister Morgan’s visit also stems from the Welsh Government’s first international strategy, which was launched in January.

Eluned Morgan, Wales’ Minister for International Relations and the Welsh Language, said:

“In the past few months both Minister Girault and I have released new visions for our international work in Wales and Quebec respectively. Signing this declaration is the next chapter in our relationship as we deliver our international plans together. “We set up our Welsh Government Office in Canada in Montreal just two years ago, and this is a fantastic example of the importance of the Welsh Government’s international work around the world and the fruits of our work here in Quebec.”

Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, said: