Wales and Ireland ‘Working Together’ on Irish Sea Resilience

Wales and Ireland are continuing to work together on strengthening the resilience of the Irish Sea crossing between the two countries.
That was the message from Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates ahead of a visit to Ireland.
During his visit to Dublin the Cabinet Secretary met the Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports Sean Canney. They were due to discuss the remit of the taskforce to ensure Welsh ports meet the future needs of both nations, building on the experience of maintaining links between Wales and Ireland during the disruption to services at the Port of Holyhead.
The Cabinet Secretary also met the Irish Exporters Association and Irish Freight Association.
Speaking ahead of the visit he said:
“Wales has always enjoyed close ties with Ireland, which we deeply value. This relationship served us well during the difficult weeks when the port of Holyhead was temporarily closed. By working together with all our partners we were able to ensure passengers and freight could move through alternative routes at that crucial time of year.
“I fully appreciate and understand the impact and concern this closure had, particularly at Christmas. That is why we must all work together on the resilience of the links between our countries. I want to ensure the taskforce captures all relevant evidence and views from both Wales and Ireland. The draft terms of reference will be a focal point for my discussions with Minister Canney in Dublin.”