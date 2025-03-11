Wales and Ireland ‘Working Together’ on Irish Sea Resilience

Wales and Ireland are continuing to work together on strengthening the resilience of the Irish Sea crossing between the two countries.

That was the message from Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates ahead of a visit to Ireland.

During his visit to Dublin the Cabinet Secretary met the Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports Sean Canney. They were due to discuss the remit of the taskforce to ensure Welsh ports meet the future needs of both nations, building on the experience of maintaining links between Wales and Ireland during the disruption to services at the Port of Holyhead.

The Cabinet Secretary also met the Irish Exporters Association and Irish Freight Association.

Speaking ahead of the visit he said: