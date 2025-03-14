Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
BNW - Forward features leaderboard
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
14 March 2025

PNewport

Volunteers Needed for ABP Newport Marathon Festival

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


The ABP Newport Marathon Festival is looking for volunteers.

The event, on April 13, features a marathon, half marathon, 10K, mile and junior races.

Run 4 Wales said various roles were available including helping on the start-finish line, handing out medals and t-shirts, manning the bag drop and handing out water around the course.

Corporates looking for volunteering opportunities for their team can also get involved to make a positive impact on race day.

Tor Hands, Volunteer Manager at Run 4 Wales, said:

“The Extra Milers are vital to the success of race day and we’re looking for volunteers to join us in Newport on Sunday 13 April.

 

“You don’t need any experience to get involved, just be enthusiastic and ready to get involved.

 

“We welcome individuals, groups and corporates and also offer employer volunteering programmes that successfully meet the needs of corporate social responsibility.

 

“Volunteering with Run 4 Wales allows you to have fun, learn new skills and also helps to promotes positive mental and physical wellbeing by having a day outdoors helping others.

 

“We really appreciate everyone who gives up their time to help out and we know that the runners appreciate it too.”

If you’re interested in volunteering at one of Wales’s biggest events on the sporting calendar contact volunteers@run4wales.org

 



Columns & Features:
CSconnected
13 March 2025

UK ‘Can be a Global Leader’ in Power Electronics for Data Centres

UK ‘Can be a Global Leader’ in Power Electronics for Data Centres
Finance and Investment
11 March 2025

Now is the Perfect Time to Invest in Trade Credit Insurance

Now is the Perfect Time to Invest in Trade Credit Insurance
Tourism
7 March 2025

Empowering the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders

Empowering the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders
Innovation / Tech
7 March 2025

Real-time Data Can Tackle Debt and Identify Those in Need

Real-time Data Can Tackle Debt and Identify Those in Need

In Other News:

Business News Wales //