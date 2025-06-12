Volunteer Receives MBE from Prince William in Recognition of Charity Work

A long-serving volunteer and supporter of NSPCC Cymru has received an MBE from the Prince of Wales in recognition of his commitment to the charity’s fight for every childhood.

Hywel Peterson, who has served as Chairman of NSPCC Cymru’s Fundraising Board since it was launched in 2023 and was previously a member of the NSPCC Wales Appeal Board from 2016 – 2019, was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for voluntary and charitable services in the King’s New Year’s Honours list.

Mr Peterson attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle where he was honoured by Prince William.

“It was a wonderful honour to receive my MBE from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle and to share the moment with my parents, who have always supported and encouraged me in everything I have done,” Hywel said. “The Prince of Wales asked about my charity work and showed a genuine interest in the NSPCC in Wales and the different ways we raise money for vulnerable children, especially given the difficult economic climate. “There has never been a more important time to ensure we do all we can for this vital cause.”

Under Mr Peterson’s leadership, NSPCC Cymru’s fundraising board raised more than £1 million for NSPCC Cymru’s services during its first year, with Hywel overseeing new partnerships such as with taxi company Veezu and the testimonial fundraising efforts of former Glamorgan County Cricket captain Chris Cooke.

The money raised supports the vital services of the NSPCC in Wales, including Speak out Stay safe, a safeguarding programme for children aged five to 11-years-old, and Childline, a free, confidential counselling for children and young people up to the age of 19.

Carl Harris, Assistant Director at NSPCC Cymru, said: