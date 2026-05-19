Vodafone Business Announced as Headline Partner of the Wales Fintech Festival

FinTech Wales has announced Vodafone Business, the enterprise division of the newly merged VodafoneThree, as the headline partner of the first Wales Fintech Festival.

Vodafone Business has a long‑standing commitment to Wales, investing in the connectivity that supports economic growth, inclusion and sustainability for public services and businesses alike. Following the VodafoneThree merger, the company is investing £605 million in network infrastructure across Wales to strengthen coverage and accelerate the rollout of 5G.

This investment will deliver near‑universal population coverage and improved rural connectivity, helping public sector organisations deliver vital services such as healthcare, emergency response, education and local government, while giving businesses the digital foundations they need to innovate and grow. The investment is expected to generate £4 billion in economic benefits for Wales by 2035, supporting thousands of organisations and creating new opportunities in communities across the country.

Nick Gliddon, Business Director, VodafoneThree, said:

“Wales is at a pivotal moment for fintech, with innovation accelerating across the ecosystem. Reliable, high‑performance networks are the foundation that help fintech firms to scale, collaborate and deliver impactful solutions. At Vodafone Business, we're proud to support events like Wales Fintech Festival that bring together startups, scale‑ups and established organisations shaping the future of financial services.”

Sarah Jones, CEO of FinTech Wales, said:

“Having a global brand like Vodafone as our headline partner highlights the increasing international recognition of Wales as a centre for fintech innovation. It's such a strong endorsement of both the innovation and momentum we're seeing across the Welsh fintech sector. “Partnerships like this are vital in creating meaningful connections and opportunities for growth, and Vodafone's expertise in connectivity and digital transformation aligns perfectly with the needs of our members and the wider industry. “The Wales Fintech Festival is about bringing people together to share ideas, challenge thinking and inspire the next phase of growth. Vodafone's support strengthens our ability to deliver an event that is both impactful and representative of the ecosystem we've built in Wales.”

Other sponsors include Creditsafe, Confused.com, de Novo Solutions, NatWest, Mastercard, Final Rentals, Mobilise Cloud, Development Bank of Wales, Capital Law and Philip Hare & Associates.

The first Wales Fintech Festival, created by and for the FinTech Wales community, will take place at the Swansea Building Society Arena on 3 June. Anne Boden MBE, founder and former CEO of Starling Bank, has been announced as a headline speaker. The day will also include themed panel discussions, showcase talks, future talent showcase and an Innovative Finance Pitch360 session.

For more information about the Wales Fintech Festival and to buy tickets, visit: https://fintechwales.org/wales-fintech-festival-2026/