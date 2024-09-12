voco St David’s Cardiff Kicks Off Giving for Good Month

voco St. David's Cardiff has joined IHG’s global Giving for Good initiative, celebrating a month of positive action, community engagement, and charitable giving.

Throughout the month, the five-star hotel, set in the heart of Cardiff Bay, will hosts activities as it unites with colleagues, guests, and the local community to make a real difference.

Now in its seventh year, Giving for Good month is a chance for IHG hotel’s to use its global scale to collectively make a positive contribution to its people, communities and planet.

During September, the hotel will be collecting hygiene items, old phones, and food donations for Oasis, a Cardiff-based charity supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

Guests and staff will be hopping on an exercise bike in the hotel lobby to collectively cycle 870 miles—the full length of the Wales Coast Path- to raise money for Action Against Hunger.

The hotel’s staff will take party in a number of Community Action Days including a Cardiff Wetlands Nature Reserve Litter Pick, helping to clean and protect its local environment, and a coppicing event, to enhance the biodiversity of its green spaces.

The team will also embark on an ambitious relay cycle – Wheels to Windsor – from the hotel in Cardiff to the IHG Head Office in Windsor. Kicking off on 23rd September, the team will cover 150 miles over two days, all in support of Action Against Hunger and Pedal Power.

Finally, the hotel will be hosting a buffet for service users of The Wallich Foundation, which provides crucial support to people affected by homelessness across Wales, offering practical assistance and housing support to those in need.

This is the latest community initiative from voco St. David’s Cardiff, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Konstantin Grimm, General Manager at voco St David’s Cardiff, says: