voco St David’s Cardiff backs Cardiff Mind’s Community Run & Meditation

voco St David’s Cardiff supporting a special Community Run and Guided Meditation event hosted by Cardiff Mind in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The evening of movement, mindfulness and connection, taking place on Tuesday 13th May at 6:30pm, is a collaboration between Cardiff Mind, Girls Who Run Cardiff, and Mentality Clothing, with the theme of the week – community – at its heart.

The event offers participants a choice of a 3k or 5k run or walk, followed by a guided meditation session led by Gem Hume of Grounding with Gem. The evening begins at 6:30pm with a warm-up at voco St David’s Cardiff, followed by the run or walk around Cardiff Bay at 6:45pm. Guests will return to the hotel at 7:30pm for refreshments, a gentle stretch-out, and time to connect with others. The event will conclude at 8:00pm with a calming guided meditation session.

Tickets are priced at £10, with all proceeds going to support the work of Cardiff Mind in the local community.

The event marks the latest step in voco St David’s Cardiff’s ongoing partnership with the charity, which was announced earlier this year. So far, the hotel team has raised £487.50 through initiatives including a fundraising hike up Pen y Fan.

Konstantin Grimm, General Manager at voco St David’s Cardiff, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to support Cardiff Mind and this fantastic community event for Mental Health Awareness Week. At voco St David’s, wellbeing is something we truly value – not just for our guests, but for our team and our wider community. This event is a brilliant way to bring people together, get moving, and raise awareness and funds for a vital cause.”

Catherine Sutcliffe, from Mind Cardiff, said: