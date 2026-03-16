voco St David’s Cardiff Appoints New General Manager

Five-star hotel voco St David’s Cardiff has appointed Carl Davies-Phillips as its new General Manager.

Carl joins the hotel after a successful 2025, which saw the hotel welcome 67,463 guests and achieve record turnover.

Born and raised in Swansea, Carl brings more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. He joins voco St David’s Cardiff from Castlebridge Hospitality, where he held the role of Operations Director, overseeing leadership and performance across a portfolio of Hotel Indigo, voco and Holiday Inn Express properties.

Carl, who officially took up his position last month and has subsequently been promoted to Area General Manager for South West & Wales, says the opportunity to lead such a landmark Welsh hotel was one he could not turn down.

“This is an iconic property that the whole of South Wales is proud of – everyone knows voco St David’s,” he said. “Combined with its location in the capital city of the best country in the world, it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down as a proud Welshman. “To be joining the hotel on the back of such a strong year makes it even more exciting. The foundations are incredibly solid, and my focus now is on working with our talented team to elevate the hotel even further.”

Carl began his career in hospitality at the age of 16 through a summer job, which quickly evolved into a lifelong profession. Determined to understand every facet of hotel operations, he worked across departments from Housekeeping to Finance, building a comprehensive knowledge base with a clear long-term ambition of becoming a General Manager.

Over the course of his career, he has worked within and alongside major global brands including IHG, Marriott, Hilton and Accor, gaining extensive experience in luxury and upscale hospitality. Passionate about developing people, Carl will now lead the hotel’s 135-strong team as it builds on the momentum of last year into 2026.