Vital Support for South East Wales Job Seekers

The free online event will be hosted by Working Wales, which is delivered by Careers Wales, in partnership with Cardiff Capital Region – Skills Partnership and Job Centre Plus teams across south east Wales. Other parties include The National Training Federation Wales (NTfW), work-based learning providers, local authorities and FE and HE institutions from across the region.

Event attendees will have access to a wide variety of job vacancies from various industries across the regions, including health, care, construction and the creative sector. There will also be information on apprenticeships and traineeships as well as expert careers advice to support people in their job search.

Careers Wales chief executive, Nikki Lawrence said:

“Although restrictions have been lifted across Wales, traditional face-to-face job fairs continue to be postponed or cancelled. Now, more than ever, job seekers and employers are relying on online support to find jobs and fill vacancies. We are therefore delighted to be working with our partners in south east Wales to deliver this event. Our careers advice and guidance is a vital part of supporting the economy during this pandemic, and these online events allow us to effectively and safely continue reaching and supporting our customers during these challenging times.”

Working Wales is funded by the Welsh Government and the European Social Fund and was launched by the Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates in May 2019.

Within the first year the service has directly assisted over 37,000 people across Wales.

Speaking on behalf of Cardiff Capital Region – Skills Partnership, Councillor Jane Mudd, CCR cabinet member for learning, skills and talent said:

“It is more important than ever that we provide whatever support we can for those seeking work and training. Many people are at risk of redundancy or have lost their jobs in recent months and it is a stressful time for them and many others in sectors where the future is uncertain. “However, opportunities and a wealth of advice are available across the region and by working together, and with businesses, we can ensure people with the right skills are matched with vacancies or can access the training they need to obtain those skills. “I urge people to seek the assistance that is available and not to miss the virtual jobs fair that will showcase a wide range of employment prospects in south east Wales. We have many excellent, thriving and cutting-edge companies that are looking for you.”

To register your interest in this event, follow Working Wales on Facebook @WorkingWales. If you are an employer with vacancies to fill please also get in touch.

Available to anyone over the age of 16, Working Wales provides a one-to-one, tailored employability advice and guidance service, supporting people across Wales with job searching, CV writing, interview preparation, training and upskilling as well as with redundancy support.

For more information on Working Wales visit: www.workingwales.gov.wales or call 0800 028 4844.

