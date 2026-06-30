Visit Wales Launches Second Round of Free AI Workshops for Tourism Businesses

Tourism businesses across Wales are being encouraged to embrace the next evolution of digital marketing as Visit Wales launches a second round of free AI workshops.

The workshops will help businesses understand how artificial intelligence is changing the way visitors search, discover and plan their holidays.

Following the success of the first series earlier this year, a further 14 workshops will take place across Wales, beginning in Newtown on July 14.

Funded by Welsh Government and delivered by Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru) on behalf of Visit Wales, the workshops are designed specifically for tourism and hospitality businesses, regardless of their previous experience with AI.

Rather than focusing on the technology itself, the sessions take a practical approach, helping businesses understand how AI is already influencing visitor behaviour and how simple changes can improve their online visibility, save time and strengthen their marketing.

Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymru chief executive, said:

“This is one of the biggest shifts in visitor search behaviour we have seen since the move from brochures to the internet. “Visitors are no longer just searching in the traditional way. They are increasingly using AI tools to ask questions, discover destinations and plan their trips. Tourism businesses need to understand how this technology works because it is already changing how people find information online. “These workshops are about helping businesses get ahead of that change. Those that understand how AI is influencing search today will be in a much stronger position for the future.”

The workshops build on the success of the first programme, where tourism businesses from across Wales discovered practical ways to use AI to create marketing content, improve their websites, strengthen their Google and Visit Wales listings, respond to customer enquiries and save valuable time.

One business already benefiting is Stables Wellbeing near Llandeilo. After attending one of the first workshops, owner Philip Russell began using AI across a range of daily business activities, including creating newsletters, developing seasonal content, planning retreats and supporting social media and website updates.

The business also used AI to refresh its website, helping strengthen its online presence. Over an eight-week period, Stables Wellbeing recorded a 25% increase in website sessions, a 122% increase in organic search traffic and a 77% increase in AI driven referrals.

Philip said:

“You don't need to be highly technical. You can do real world stuff and make improvements there and then. You come away with an action plan and priorities.”

During the workshops, businesses learn how to use AI to create engaging marketing content more efficiently, improve their website and online visibility, optimise their Visit Wales and Google Business profiles, save time on daily business tasks and understand how AI is changing online search and what it means for their business.

Each workshop also includes an optional afternoon Action Lab, giving businesses the opportunity to work alongside the delivery team and put what they have learned into practice before they leave.

The first workshop takes place at the Welsh Government’s Ladywell House, Newtown on July 14, with a further 13 sessions taking place at locations across Wales.

The other venues are: Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), Llandrindod Wells on July 15, Welsh Government office, Aberystwyth on July 16, The Barn at Brynich, Brecon on July 28, Welsh Government office, Swansea on July 29, Wrexham University August 11, Welsh Government office, Llandudno Junction on August 12, Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa, Tenby on September 8, Welsh Government office, Carmarthen on September 9, Moody Meadows (Bargoed Farm), Aberaeron on September 10, Y Cwt (Longacre Farm), Barry on October 7, Mercure Newport, Newport on October 8, Ty Newydd Country Hotel, Merthyr Tydfil on October 13 and Baskerville Hall Hotel, Hay-on-Wye on October 14.

Places are free but booking is essential. To view the full programme and book a place, visit: https://industry.visitwales.com/get-involved/industry-engagement-events/ai-made-practical-free-hands-workshop .