Visit Pembrokeshire Launches Community Engagement Survey to Shape Vision for Tourism

Visit Pembrokeshire is inviting businesses, organisations, residents, community groups, partners and visitors to have their say on the future of tourism in Pembrokeshire.

The Community Engagement Survey 2026: Pembrokeshire, Our Future, Our Opportunity, marks the start of a conversation about what matters most to the people who live, work, learn, visit and invest in Pembrokeshire.

The insights gathered will help inform and shape a new ten-year vision for Pembrokeshire's visitor economy, building on Visit Pembrokeshire's existing Destination Management Plan 2024-2028 and ensuring future priorities continue to deliver value for communities, businesses and the wider county.

The survey, available in both English and Welsh, takes approximately ten minutes to complete and provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to share their views on the future of tourism in Pembrokeshire.

From protecting the qualities that make Pembrokeshire unique and raising the county's profile nationally and internationally, to improving infrastructure and accessibility, supporting skills development and career opportunities, enhancing visitor experiences and encouraging sustainable growth, every response will help shape the priorities and direction of Pembrokeshire's visitor economy over the next decade, the organisation said.

Visit Pembrokeshire is encouraging as many people as possible to participate, recognising that a successful visitor economy is one that works for everyone.

Emma Thornton, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Pembrokeshire, said:

“This is much more than a survey. It is an opportunity for the people of Pembrokeshire to help shape the future of the place they know, value and care deeply about. “Tourism and the visitor economy touch many aspects of life in Pembrokeshire, from supporting local jobs and businesses to helping sustain our communities, culture and environment. As we look ahead to the next ten years, we want to hear directly from the people who know Pembrokeshire best. “Whether you are a resident, business owner, student, community leader or visitor, your perspective matters. The views shared through this survey will help us understand what is most important to people and ensure our future priorities continue to reflect the needs and aspirations of our communities.”

Neil Kedward, Chair of Visit Pembrokeshire, added:

“Pembrokeshire's future is something we all have a stake in. Creating a shared vision for the next decade requires collaboration, ambition and a willingness to listen. “This engagement exercise is about understanding what success looks like from the perspective of our communities and businesses. We want to build a vision that celebrates Pembrokeshire's strengths while ensuring the visitor economy continues to create positive benefits for local people, places and future generations. “I would encourage everyone with a connection to Pembrokeshire to take a few minutes to complete the survey and contribute to this important conversation.”

The survey is available in both English and Welsh.