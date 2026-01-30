Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards 2026 Open for Nominations

The Visit Pembrokeshire 2026 Croeso Awards are now live.

After a two-year break, the 2026 Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards are back. The awards are designed to showcase and celebrate Pembrokeshire’s tourism and hospitality sector, highlighting the outstanding work of those businesses that go above and beyond to deliver an exceptional visitor experience.

Colin Jackson CBE, Welsh silver Olympic medallist, will be hosting the event as compare.

This year, the awards will take place on Thursday 29th October and will feature 17 categories including ‘Best Hotel’, ‘Best Place to Eat’, ‘Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award’ and ‘Rising Star’.

At the heart of the Awards is the partnership between Pembrokeshire College and the Celtic Collection, which offers students an opportunity to gain real-world experience in a live event environment, learning from front-of-house teams and event specialists whilst planning and delivering the live event.

Category applications can now be made on the Croeso Awards pages of the Visit Pembrokeshire website. Applications close on the 31st March 2026, with the shortlist announced on the 1st July. Additionally, the Visit Pembrokeshire team will be running application guidance sessions every Wednesday throughout February from the Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock.

Emma Thornton, CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire, said:

“We are very excited to be launching our 2026 Croeso Awards, building on our 2024 event through working in partnership with Pembrokeshire College and the Celtic Collection. We’ve taken the deliberate step to launch three months earlier than in previous years. By doing so we hope this will encourage more entries, making it much easier for businesses and organisations to submit entries well ahead of the busy spring summer season. If you haven't entered the Croeso Awards before, please make this the year that you do.”

Tickets and limited sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact croesoawards@visitpembrokeshire.com for more information.