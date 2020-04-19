Virtual Pembrokeshire Farmers Market Launched Online

The wide range of fresh local produce normally sold at Haverfordwest Farmers Market is once again available to consumers, thanks to an innovative move by its stallholders.

In a bid to continue supplying local customers, traders have come together in a virtual farmers market at https://openfoodnetwork.org.uk/haverfordwest-food-hub/shop

The online food hub allows consumers to pre-order and pay for a variety of food, including fresh vegetables and salad, poultry, cheese, bakery goods and more.

Customer orders must be placed by midnight on Wednesdays for pick up the following Friday morning at a collection point at Castle Square in Haverfordwest (between 9am and 12noon), where a limited number of traders are operating weekly under strict social distancing and health guidelines.

To date, the stallholders selling from the virtual market/ online hub are:

Blaencamel Farm (fresh salad, vegetables, herbs)

Rocky Bees (bakery)

Ocean Seafoods and Shellfish

Cuckoo Mill (poultry)

Caws Teifi Cheese

Several other stallholders are also set to join the online hub in the next few days.

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, praised the way that the traders have reinvented their offer.

“Our local producers and farmers are still out there growing food and trying to get it to customers by any means possible,” he said. “It’s a great reflection of the resilience of our local food system. “In particular, I’d like to thank Alistair from Blaencamel Farm, who set up the online hub, administers it and collates the customer orders. His efforts are appreciated by us and many others who want to continue buying quality local produce.”

He said the hub is also a fantastic way for consumers to support local producers.

“In these difficult times, it’s essential that we do our bit to keep each other going. I urge everyone to support these and other local businesses now and when the crisis is over.”

Joanne Welch, Food Officer at Pembrokeshire County Council and market manager, added:

“Customers old and new have been fantastic with their support and we are incredibly grateful for this. “Providing an online hub not only offers more choice for our customers, it also ensures continuity of the Farmers Market which is vital moving forward.”

