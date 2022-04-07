Virtual Events and Conference Manager

Salary: £35-45K PA

Location: (Hybrid working option with requirement to attend weekly meetings in Cardiff Office)

About Us:

Business News Wales is a leading news and informational platform working within 32 business niche sectors and specifically in Wales. We represent over 50 organisations across Wales including Cardiff Capital Region, Ambition North Wales, Development Bank, Business Wales, Hugh James, Openreach, Cardiff University and work very closely with both Welsh and UK governments.

We have over 20,000 opted in subscribers and engage with thousands of business professional every day who look to Business News Wales as a leading and trusted source of news, debate and information.

The role

We are recruiting for an experienced virtual and in person events manager to launch and grow a new exciting events area of our business.

The Events Manager will be responsible for planning, managing and executing virtual and occasional in person event projects of various size and complexity with new and existing clients. You will have a passion for virtual and in person events and will be able to carry out an operational role managing, delivering and enhancing our Virtual/in person events offering.

Working as part of small and dynamic team, we are looking for an independent, creative and proactive individual, who is comfortable leading on the strategic development of our events and conferences programme

Key Responsibilities and requirements

Responsible for populating/building virtual events in a suitable platform, including review and organisation of content with stakeholders, building webcast consoles, assisting with any pre-recorded content or presentations, editing of video or webcast content, uploading documents, video and other content into event environment.

Provide live day moderator, presenter and panel discussion guides and training for webcasts and virtual events.

Create assets such as features and social media posts to promote projects, build awareness and drive engagement.

You will have demonstrable experience of using online tools and platforms to deliver events and have a proven track record in building and developing long term relationships with a range of stakeholders, be a strong project manager, have experience of event marketing.

You will serve as the first point of contact for clients regarding virtual events and will lead in understanding and scoping their virtual events requirements

You should be comfortable in virtually prepping and briefing event speakers and presenters ahead of events

You will be responsible for the overall client experience before, during and after the virtual event

You will manage associated marketing activities including promotional content development

You will be the first port of call for any registration related inquiries from viewers

You will support final technical checks, organise speakers, understand content, support and / or moderate Q&A sessions

You will contact clients after the event for debriefs and feedback

You champion reporting and evaluation across programmatic event series with an ability to confidently implement learnings

You are tech savvy and have a desire to learn about new technologies, such as streaming technology and website build

All Candidates Should Possess

Three years of event management experience

Proven experience of managing successful events with a consistent track record of meeting or exceeding targets, ideally in the virtual space

Proven ability to handle and implement multiple projects with different stakeholders with immovable deadlines

Proven ability to manage projects effectively, adhering to given timelines with the ability to react flexibly

Proven ability to build relationships at senior levels

A self-starter with a high level of enthusiasm and desire for success

Strong presentation and interpersonal skills

Excellent time management and organisational skills

Experience with event logistics/operations

Ability to work with multiple partners in other global regions

To arrange an informal and confidential chat email [email protected]