Viral Potato Trend Inspires New Welsh School Lunch Revolution

Driven by the viral success of street food favourites like ‘Spud Bros' and a wider appetite for loaded, locally sourced baked potatoes, the traditional school dinner staple has become one of the most talked-about foods on social media – and Welsh schools are making the most of it.

A new concept called Ty Tatws is reshaping secondary school canteens across Rhondda Cynon Taf, serving locally sourced potatoes with the kind of branding and energy more often associated with high-street food trucks.

Bright new ‘Spud Stations’ are already running at Porth Community School, St John Baptist Church in Wales High School and Bryn Celynnog Comprehensive School, and pupils have responded positively.

Rachel Margetts, School Catering Dietitian for Rhondda Cynon Taf, says the concept has already changed the atmosphere around student lunchtimes.

“We wanted to create something contemporary, affordable and genuinely exciting for young people, something that feels more like street food than traditional school dinners, while still delivering the healthiest possible option,” she said. “The bright branding, the fresh toppings and the daily specials are making a real difference, and the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

Rachel added:

“We started this journey ourselves, focusing on increasing the amount of Welsh produce across our menus, and then Larder Cymru came in to help us launch the concept. Their support has been incredible. Together, we're building something that supports our pupils, local suppliers and the wider environment.”

Created to make healthy eating feel more appealing, Ty Tatws offers daily specials and a rotating menu of toppings. Pupils can choose from familiar favourites like beans and cheese or opt for heartier toppings such as chilli or barbecue chicken, with vegetarian choices available every day.

Every potato is grown in Wales and supplied by AJ Carrington and Sons Ltd, travelling from Welsh farm to school plate – helping reduce food miles, support local farmers and keep Welsh produce at the centre of every meal.

Ty Tatws forms part of RCT's Taith Bwyd 2025–2030 Sustainable Food Strategy, which focuses on healthier school meals, stronger Welsh supply chains and reducing environmental impact.

The initiative also sits within Larder Cymru's wider Street Food Concept, launched earlier this year to bring modern, grab-and-go dining experiences into secondary schools across Wales.

Rather than asking pupils to adapt to traditional canteen formats, the project aims to meet them where they are, with food that feels current, convenient and appealing, while still meeting high nutritional standards.

David Wylie, Project Manager at Menter Môn – which delivers the Larder Cymru project – believes Ty Tatws shows how school food can be both practical and inspiring.

“This is about making healthy choices easier for pupils. When they see something fresh, colourful and high quality, they're much more likely to choose it,” he said. “Ty Tatws shows how a simple Welsh product can become a strong street food offer while supporting local supply chains and Welsh farmers. It's a straightforward idea, but one that can make a real difference.”

Councillor Sharon Rees, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Young People, added: