Violence and Theft ‘All Too Common’ in Welsh Shops, Survey Warns

More than one in six Welsh shoppers (16%) has witnessed verbal or physical abuse of shop staff in the last 12 months according to a new survey by the Welsh Retail Consortium.

This can include foul or derogatory language, racial or sexual abuse, physical assault or threats with weapons.

The statistic was revealed in the latest WRC-Opinium survey. The data also shows 17% of customers have witnessed shoplifting taking place while at a store in the last 12 months and 8% have witnessed people damaging store property such as displays, merchandise, and fittings.

Crime against retailers in Wales costs tens of millions of pounds each year. This sum includes cost incurred through thefts but also spending by stores on crime prevention measures such as CCTV, more security personnel, anti-theft devices and body worn cameras. The financial cost is ultimately paid by customers through higher prices and less convenient shopping, the Welsh Retail Consortium said.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: