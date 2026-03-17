Violence and Theft ‘All Too Common’ in Welsh Shops, Survey Warns

More than one in six Welsh shoppers (16%) has witnessed verbal or physical abuse of shop staff in the last 12 months according to a new survey by the Welsh Retail Consortium.
This can include foul or derogatory language, racial or sexual abuse, physical assault or threats with weapons.
The statistic was revealed in the latest WRC-Opinium survey. The data also shows 17% of customers have witnessed shoplifting taking place while at a store in the last 12 months and 8% have witnessed people damaging store property such as displays, merchandise, and fittings.
Crime against retailers in Wales costs tens of millions of pounds each year. This sum includes cost incurred through thefts but also spending by stores on crime prevention measures such as CCTV, more security personnel, anti-theft devices and body worn cameras. The financial cost is ultimately paid by customers through higher prices and less convenient shopping, the Welsh Retail Consortium said.
Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:
“Abusive or violent behaviour towards shop staff is utterly reprehensible and wholly unacceptable. These stark figures show witnessing such incidents of theft or abuse has become an all-too-common part of the shopping experience for many in Wales. For too many people, violence and abuse are now part of the shopping experience. An incident might last seconds, but for workers and bystanders, the impact can last a lifetime.
“Given these shocking statistics and the very real impact that retail crime has on our customers, staff and communities, it is disappointing that the Crime and Policing Bill did not receive support in the Senedd earlier this month. The Bill will introduce a standalone offence for assaulting a retail worker — something we at the industry have long campaigned for as a vital way to recognise and address the scale of violence and abuse faced by retail staff. It is essential that a resolution is sought so these measures are not derailed, and that meaningful protections for retail workers are secured without further delay.”