Village Bakery Half Marathon Attracts Record Local Participation

A record number of runners will be taking part in a popular half marathon race as it prepares for a major milestone in its history.

For the first time ever well over half the 1,800 people taking part in the Village Bakery Half Marathon in Wrexham will be from the city.

The race on Sunday, February 16, starts and ends on Wrexham Industrial Estate with the finish line on Oak Road at the former BICC club.

Everybody who completes the course will be presented with a medal as well as some tasty products from the bakery – Welsh Cakes, sourdough crumpets or gluten free muffins for those with coeliac disease.

According to organiser Mike Harrington from Run Cheshire, the Village Bakery Half Marathon is going from strength to strength, “setting things up nicely” for its 30th anniversary next year.

The race was founded by the late Peter Norman, from Penycae, who worked in the maintenance department at the Village Bakery and used his loaf when he needed a sponsor for the race.

Peter, who died aged 86 in 2023, only took up running in his 50s and went on to win three world triathlon titles and worked tirelessly to make the half marathon such a successful event.

Mike Harrington said:

“The backing of the Village Bakery is fantastic because it’s been a constant throughout the event’s history. “And on social media afterwards people post pictures of themselves demolishing the bakery’s legendary Welsh Cakes before they get back to their cars. The love it. “The connection with the Village Bakery gives us a unique selling point – it’s a winning combination. “Another reason the event is to popular is that the course is so fast and it’s early in the season so we attract a lot of elite competitors, as well as decent club runners and people who just like to keep fit. “We also have pace making groups for different levels of performance, including 70 minutes for elite athletes up to two and half hours – everybody’s looked after. “We’re also very proud that for the first time ever well over 50 per cent of the runners are local to Wrexham so it’s a real force for good. It’s really made and impact. “This year we have linked with Wrexham Food Bank so they will have a collection point on the day and we will be urging the runners and supporters to bring goods that they need. “Despite the fact that the profile of Wrexham has surged in recent years after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the football club, there is still quite a lot of food insecurity in Wrexham and that’s something we feel strongly about. “We’re also working with the resettlement department of HMP Berwyn so a few of the people due to be released will be taking part with some helping out at the drink stations while some of the staff will also be running the race. “We have a great relationship with the prison because they allow us to use a lot of their land for car parking. “Not only is it a great sporting event, but it also has a real community focus which makes it worthwhile on so many different levels. “At the elite level, it promises to be a really exciting affair this year. The favourite in the men’s race is Omar Ahmed but Joshua Griffiths, who’s a GB international, is going to give him a good run for his money. “Both are capable of around 63 minutes so we’re probably looking at a course record which currently stands at 65 minutes. “In the women’s race, GB international Louise Small will certainly go close if not beat the women’s course record of 1 hour 13 minutes.”

This year 11 members of staff from the Village Bakery, which has its headquarters on the industrial estate, will be taking part in the race.

Among them is Florence Corfield, an experienced fell runner, who’ll be tackling the event for the fifth time just 14 months after she gave birth to a baby daughter.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time for packer Katie Roberts, who works at the company’s bakery in Minera.

She said:

“I only started running about 12 months ago and I’ve got the buzz for it but I’ve never done a half marathon before so it’s quite a challenge. “I do 5k most days and I’m building up the mileage now and I like to do at least one long run every week. When I’m running it makes me happy and clears my mind.”

Katie’s boss, bakery manager Tom Breeze, is a regular runner.

“I like to run so I make sure I get out running at least three times a week. “Signing up for a race like the Village Bakery Half Marathon gives you a goal to aim at. “It’s great that so many of our employees are taking part this year and we’ll be aiming for a baker’s dozen of participants from the company next year when we celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary.”

Village Bakery CEO Robin Jones said: