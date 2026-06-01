Views Sought on Powys’ Electric Vehicle Network

Powys County Council is inviting residents, businesses and visitors to have their say on its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Strategy.

The strategy sets out how the council will support the shift to electric vehicles by developing a fair, accessible and reliable network of charge points across the county, helping Powys meet its commitment to become net zero carbon by 2030.

Transport is a major source of carbon emissions, and the draft strategy sets out how Powys can prepare for growing demand for electric vehicles while supporting local communities.

It also recognises key barriers in Powys, including vehicle costs, limited charging infrastructure and the challenges of living in a rural county.

Through the strategy, the council aims to:

Develop a county-wide network of EV charge points that is fair, accessible and reliable

Take a demand-led approach to ensure infrastructure is delivered where it is most needed

Support residents, businesses and visitors to make the switch to electric vehicles

Work with partners to secure funding and deliver infrastructure across Powys

The consultation asks for views on the strategy's vision, priorities and proposed actions, as well as people's experiences of EV charging and what would encourage more people to switch.

The council wants to hear from residents, businesses, visitors, and those who work or study in Powys to ensure the strategy reflects local needs and priorities.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said:

“We know electric vehicles will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions, but we also recognise the unique challenges of a large, rural county like Powys. “This strategy sets out how we can develop the right infrastructure in the right places to support our communities. Your feedback is vital, so we encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and share their views.”

The consultation is now open and will run for 6 weeks, until midnight on Sunday 12th July.

How to get involved:

Complete the online survey: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/ev-strategy-consultation

Paper and Easy Read copies of the survey are available to download or can be picked up from a Powys library. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to haveyoursay@powys.gov.uk.