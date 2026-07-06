Views Sought on Post-16 Education in Cardiff and the Vale

Learners, parents, carers and employers across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan are being invited to share their views on post‑16 education as part of a region‑wide review.

Cardiff Council’s Education service has commissioned independent research company Wavehill to undertake the review, which is being funded through the Welsh Government’s MEDR Strategic Development Fund. The feedback gathered will help shape how post‑16 education is planned, communicated and delivered across the region in the years ahead.

The work forms part of a wider collaborative project across Cardiff and the Vale that has secured £566,000 of MEDR funding to transform post‑16 education and unlock opportunities for learners.

Led by Cardiff Council in partnership with the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cardiff and Vale College and St David’s Catholic College, the programme aims to create a more inclusive, coherent and accessible post‑16 education offer for learners of all ages.

The current survey will gather feedback on the options available to young people after Year 11, including sixth forms, colleges and vocational training pathways.

Findings will feed directly into a broader programme of work that aims to:

Assess current post‑16 provision and identify opportunities for stronger collaboration

Improve access to a wider range of learning pathways, including Welsh‑medium provision

Support better alignment between education, skills and employer needs

Explore the development of a bilingual digital platform bringing all post‑16 options together in one place

The long‑term ambition is to drive system‑wide change, improving learner outcomes, widening participation and creating more flexible progression routes.

Cllr Sarah Merry, Cardiff Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, said:

“This important work builds on the significant investment we have secured through MEDR to reshape post‑16 education across Cardiff and the Vale. “We want to create a system that is inclusive, easy to navigate and truly centred on the needs and aspirations of learners. “Hearing directly from young people, parents, carers and employers is vital to this, so I would strongly encourage everyone to take part in the survey and help shape future provision.”

The survey takes around 15 minutes to complete, is available in Welsh and English, and responses are anonymous.

Participants can access the relevant surveys below: