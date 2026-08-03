Views Sought on Phase 2 of Pembrokeshire’s Active Travel Network

Residents are being invited to help shape the future of walking, wheeling and cycling routes across Pembrokeshire as part of the next stage of Pembrokeshire County Council's Active Travel Network Map (ATNM) review.

The council is updating its Active Travel Network Map, which identifies existing and future routes for active travel. Under the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013, local authorities must regularly review and improve opportunities for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Following a 12-week statutory consultation that concluded in April 2026, the council is now carrying out a second consultation phase to give the public an opportunity to confirm that their views have been properly considered.

The council is seeking feedback on whether:

Appropriate potential new routes have been identified.

Existing routes requiring improvement have been correctly identified.

Routes that already meet agreed standards have been accurately assessed.

The consultation covers the Welsh Government-designated active travel localities of Fishguard/Goodwick, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Saundersfoot, Haverfordwest, Neyland, Milford Haven, Johnston, Narberth and St Dogmaels.

Residents can view the proposed routes and submit comments through the interactive online map here.

The consultation closes on 28th September.

Paper copies are available on request by contacting the Transport Strategy Team on 01437 775182 or by email at Transportstrategy@pembrokeshire.gov.uk. Alternative formats can also be provided upon request.

The consultation relates only to walking, wheeling and cycling routes within the Active Travel Network Map and does not cover Public Rights of Way or other highway matters.