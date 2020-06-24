Video Conferencing Could be the Key to Solving Workplace Anxiety

A nationwide study commissioned by Eskenzi PR, a Queen’s award-winning Tech PR agency, and carried out by OnePoll, observed the attitude amongst the UK workforce towards remote working and the increased use of video conferencing tools.

The survey of a thousand individuals found that software such as Skype, Zoom and Teams have helped to lessen the impact of this abrupt change in circumstances. Indeed, 6 in 10 respondents feel ‘less stressed’ or are unaffected by the use of video conferencing whilst working from home. Rather, for many, this is a means of communicating efficiently from the comfort of their own homes.

On the whole, over a third (35%) of respondents would prefer to continue working from home for 2-3 days a week following the alleviation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Among other motivations for this decision, many cited a reduction in stress levels. One in 3 individuals feel less stressed whilst remote working, almost half of respondents believe their homes are a more relaxing work environment and a further 36% consider themselves to be more productive.

These statistics appear to suggest that our society is prime to transition into a split three-day week as suggested by the Royal Society for the Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA). According to a report by the independent charity, the separation of an organisation’s workforce into A and B teams may go some way to resolving today’s economic woes. By having two groups that alternate their days in office, with some working from Monday to Wednesday and others from Thursday to Saturday, organisations can better manage social distancing and the spread of coronavirus; all whilst restoring economic activity. Moreover, this three-day week could also be pivotal in enabling a greater eco-friendly society by helping to reduce congestion on roads and encourage more people to cycle to work. This alternative working arrangement could even facilitate a more connected and improved society as individuals use the extra time to learn new skills or volunteer.