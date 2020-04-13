Vicky Clishem Joins North Wales Residential Property Firm

A law firm has expanded its residential property team in North Wales with the appointment of an experienced conveyancer.

Residential conveyancer, Vicky Clishem, has joined Lanyon Bowdler’s Conwy office following time at a renowned firm in Chester and a high street firm in rural North Wales.

Born and raised in Porthmadog and a fluent Welsh speaker, Vicky said she was looking forward to assisting people with a range of legal services – sales and purchases of residential property, transfers of equity, equity release, leasehold and freehold property, registered and unregistered land and more.

She said:

“The residential property market has obviously changed beyond anything we could have imagined since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. “Despite the difficulties and delays being caused by the ‘lockdown’, we are still in regular contact with our clients, estate agents and mortgage brokers alike, to progress transactions so far as possible and keeping everyone updated in this unprecedented ever-changing situation. “I have specialised in property law, and particularly residential conveyancing, since completing my academic studies in 2013. “It’s an area of law I really enjoy because you are helping people with one of the most important transactions they will ever undertake – buying or selling their home. It can be a stressful time, but the right legal advice can certainly help take some of that stress away.”

Edward Nutting, head of the Lanyon Bowdler office in Conwy, said demand for services had been extremely high since the office opened in May 2019.

He said: