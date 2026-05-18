Vester Group Launches Specialist Legal Recruitment and Talent Advisory Business

Vester Group has announced the launch of Lexbridge, a specialist legal recruitment and talent advisory business established within the Group and led by Nigel Goldsworthy, who joined Vester Group earlier this month.

Lexbridge Group, a new venture led by Nigel Goldsworthy, brings a peer-adviser model to senior legal recruitment, informed by over 30 years of legal leadership experience.

The business will work with corporates, law firms, private equity-backed organisations and growth businesses across the UK on the appointment of senior legal professionals, including Partners, Senior Associates, General Counsel, Deputy General Counsel, Legal Director, Company Secretary and specialist in-house counsel roles.

Nigel Goldsworthy was an associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and a partner at Hogan Lovells before moving in-house to senior leadership positions, most notably as Head of Legal and Group Company Secretary at FTSE100 Rolls-Royce plc, where he built and led the company's international legal function and supported the board across audit, risk, remuneration, nominations, safety and ethics committees. He has been the decision-maker in senior hiring processes, briefing search firms, assessing shortlists, making offers and managing the consequences of those decisions.

Lexbridge serves both in-house legal teams and law firms. The business said it will focus on appointments where judgement, leadership capability and cultural fit are as important as technical legal competence, and is intentionally positioned away from high-volume, transactional recruitment models.

Nigel Goldsworthy, managing director of Lexbridge, said:

“The legal talent market is at an inflection point. The role of the General Counsel has evolved fundamentally, with in-house legal leaders now expected to contribute to strategic decision-making, governance and commercial leadership, in addition to managing legal risk. However, the recruitment market has not always kept pace with that evolution. “Lexbridge has been established to address this gap by operating as a peer adviser to legal leaders and boards, rather than as a transactional intermediary. Having spent more than 30 years building legal teams, making senior appointments, advising at board-level, and being recruited myself I have seen first-hand what good legal hiring looks like and what it costs organisations when it goes wrong. “I am very much looking forward to building Lexbridge into a trusted, long-term partner for clients and candidates across the UK.”

Dave Matthews, Managing Director of Vester Group, added: