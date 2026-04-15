Vester Group Appoints Nigel Goldsworthy as Commercial Director

Recruitment and talent solutions organisation Vester Group Limited has appointed Nigel Goldsworthy LLB (Hons), FRSA as Commercial Director and board member.

Nigel joins Cardiff-based Vester Group as a shareholder and director, taking responsibility for group-wide commercial strategy, business development and the identification of new growth opportunities across the Group's portfolio of specialist recruitment and HR businesses, which currently includes Winberry UK, Executive HR and Nustaff.

A core element of Nigel's role will be the development of a new specialist legal talent business within the Group, providing quality-led recruitment and advisory services for in-house legal teams, law firms, and organisations across England and Wales.

Nigel is a senior legal and commercial leader with more than 30 years' experience spanning City private practice and executive in-house leadership. He served as Head of Legal and Group Company Secretary at FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce plc, where he was responsible for building and leading the company's international legal function and supporting the board and its principal committees, including audit, risk, remuneration, nominations, safety and ethics. He was previously a partner at Hogan Lovells and an associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Alongside his executive career, Nigel holds a number of governance and stewardship roles, including with Welsh National Opera and as co-founder and director of Severn Estuary Tidal Bar Limited, a renewable energy venture focused on tidal infrastructure. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Nigel Goldsworthy, Commercial Director, Vester Group, said:

“Vester Group has built a strong reputation for putting people and long-term partnerships at the heart of its recruitment model. I am delighted to be joining the business as a shareholder and director at such an exciting stage of growth. My immediate focus is on group-wide commercial development and on establishing a specialist legal talent business that truly understands the needs of both in-house legal teams and private practice — drawing on my own experience of building and leading legal functions internationally. After more than three decades working within senior legal leadership roles, I believe there is a significant opportunity to support organisations in identifying and developing the legal talent they need to meet the evolving demands of modern business. I look forward to building that with Vester Group.”

Dave Matthews, Managing Director, Vester Group, said: