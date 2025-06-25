Vendors Announced for New Queen’s Market Space

Spaces are filling up quickly at the new Queen’s Market in Rhyl ahead of opening day.

There are currently 12 vendors signed up to operate from launch day on July 10, with hot food stalls completely filled, and limited spaces left in the cold food/retail stalls.

The individual vendors, who will work from the new Queen’s Market facility, will play a crucial role in the launching of the venue when it opens, said Denbighshire County Council.

The hot food vendors are:

Bad Burgers and Dirty Dogs , who will feature a range of handmade smash burgers and gourmet hotdogs with a variety of toppings on offer, along with fully loaded fries and a full range of soft drinks.

, who will feature a range of handmade smash burgers and gourmet hotdogs with a variety of toppings on offer, along with fully loaded fries and a full range of soft drinks. Go Greek will offer a full range of traditional Greek food and will be creating Greek style gyros, souvlaki, halloumi fries and Greek desserts.

will offer a full range of traditional Greek food and will be creating Greek style gyros, souvlaki, halloumi fries and Greek desserts. Kumo Ramen will feature authentic noodle bar servings which will include traditional broths and noodles.

will feature authentic noodle bar servings which will include traditional broths and noodles. Kinn Kinn will offer a taste of Thailand, with a wide range of Thai Food available including the famous red and green curries and pad Thai.

will offer a taste of Thailand, with a wide range of Thai Food available including the famous red and green curries and pad Thai. Little Italy Pizza Rhyl will offer hand-stretched, stone-baked pizzas, with multiple topping offers and flavours to choose from fresh, and made on the premises.

will offer hand-stretched, stone-baked pizzas, with multiple topping offers and flavours to choose from fresh, and made on the premises. Wrapped and Loaded will be offering artisan wraps, with high protein fillings.

will be offering artisan wraps, with high protein fillings. Street Pot will be cooking up Caribbean cuisine and will feature dishes such as jerk chicken, jerk curry, rice and peas, and fried plantain.

Towards the West Parade entrance of the Market, visitors will be greeted by two window units which host:

Spill The Beans who will serve up freshly ground coffee, a choice of artisan tea, and other luxury hot drink options as well as pastries and cakes favourites.

who will serve up freshly ground coffee, a choice of artisan tea, and other luxury hot drink options as well as pastries and cakes favourites. Pudz Ice Cream rolls who will be dishing out ice cream rolls, freshly made waffles and crepes which can be topped with classic toppings such as fresh fruit, chocolate, cream and more, as well as fresh Milk shakes.

As well as hot food, the Queen’s Market will offer cold food and drink options.

Signed up so far are:

Donat DWT , who will offer a full range of glazed and filled donuts.

, who will offer a full range of glazed and filled donuts. Spirit of Rhyl Gin Distillery, where visitors can make their own flavoured gin.

The full-service bar, which will service both the events area and the market space, will be named ‘The Spirit of Rhyl’ and run by Spirit of Wales Distillery.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“We are pleased to be announcing the businesses who will be utilising the new Queen’s Market. “The market will feature a wide range of high-quality options available for visitors, who will be able to sample these from opening day, July 10. “We are very excited to invite the public along on opening day so they can see what this great facility has to offer.”

Andrew Burnett, Director at Midlands Events (Rhyl) Limited said:

“We are really pleased with what the new venue has to offer. We have an excellent range of retailers, and we are really excited with the entertainment programme we are putting together. “We can’t wait to get open now, and we are really looking forward to welcoming all customers on the opening weekend. This facility will be a real asset to the town going forward and will increase the footfall of the town as a whole.”

The Queen’s Market project has received funding from the Welsh Government, largely through its Transforming Towns Programme, as well as from UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, from the Pride of Place & Natural Environment: Rhyl, Prestatyn & Denbigh Programme, and from Denbighshire County Council.