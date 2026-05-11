Vehicle Repair Group Sponsors Grassroots Football Clubs

An independent network of vehicle repair centres has teamed up with grassroots football clubs across South Wales as kit or player sponsor this season.

Dinas Powys FC have been fielding four sides in the Vale of Glamorgan Junior Football League with iRG Repair Group supplying red and black match kit for the entire 26-player squad.

“The kids love their kit,” said Bernie Wareham, volunteer helper at the club. “They took to calling themselves ‘Team iRG’ and the pride to all be kitted out in matching gear was evident as before we only had hand-me-down kits from other age groups with a mismatch of sponsors on well-worn jerseys. “iRG’s sponsorship means everything to us – they have been so generous in their support to make sure every child is equipped with their match kits to represent the club.”

Gwaelod Y Garth Under 9s bought a brand new strip courtesy of iRG, as did Georgetown FC Under 12s.

“With the support of iRG, we purchased quality dark blue tops for the boys to train in once a week,” said Jamie Awford, Georgetown’s team manager. “We had playing numbers put on the backs which marry up with our sky blue striped home kit meaning we have been able to use the iRG tops as away kit for any colour clashes on our travels. “And the lads love them so much, they’ve been wearing them to social/team-building events too.”

Cascade YC FC Under 15s also invested in training tops thanks to an iRG donation, which they wear when preparing for or travelling to matches in the Taff Ely Rhymney Valley (TERV) League.

“The team operates entirely through sponsorships, which are essential for its effective management and ongoing success,” said Jon Evans, one of Cascade's coaching team. “We sincerely appreciate iRG’s ongoing support which enabled us to purchase training tops for the squad but they also proudly sponsor our Player of the Match award with acknowledgments posted as part of our weekly matchday updates on Facebook.”

Zacch Huxtable, vehicle damage assessor at the Group's Cardiff bodyshop, plays as a centre-back for Sparta FC in the Cardiff & District League, where his kit is sponsored by his employer.

“I’ve been thrilled to have iRG on board as my sponsor for this season and their support has meant a great deal to me,” said Zacch, who captained Sparta’s Reserves side to a mid-table finish.

The Group has also sponsored the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team as they won this year’s Elite League Play-off Championship, and supported rugby union at a local level.

Daniel Lewis, iRG’s Financial Director said: