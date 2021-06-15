Various Units Now Available Following Newport Market Refurb

Independent businesses looking to locate inside the UK’s biggest market refurbishment are being urged to move quickly to secure a unit.

Newport Market is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment led by developers Loft Co – and retail and lifestyle units are now available to reserve.

Once completed at the end of the year, the new-look market will house 45 retail units on the ground floor of the landmark Victorian building and 15 lifestyle units on the mezzanine first floor.

Across two floors, more than 100 independent businesses will be based in the market. With the market’s 10 ground-floor restaurant units already let, there are now retail, lifestyle, and office units available to reserve.

The retail units will provide a unique independent shopping experience for visitors to the market, while lifestyle units will house businesses ranging from hairdressers to physiotherapists, tattooists to nail bars, all working on a collaborative basis.

Individually designed and available in a variety of sizes, Newport Market’s retail and lifestyle units provide the perfect link with the building’s history as an indoor shopping destination.

Loft Co managing director Simon Baston said:

“Retailers and others joining us in the market will be at the heart of the building, just as they have always been. “They will also be in the heart of the city, with independent businesses being central to Newport’s regeneration. “The speed with which restaurant units in the food quarter have been let, and the huge interest we have already seen in office spaces, suggest that time will be of the essence for retailers looking to be part of Newport Market. “Newport City Council – and in particular the staff in its heritage department – continue to provide fantastic support to the project as the refurbishment moves forward at pace.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said:

“We worked closely with Simon after he brought his vision to the council and it is brilliant to see the progress being made as well as the interest it is attracting from independent businesses. “This heralds an exciting new chapter for this historic building which will complement the other businesses and developments in the High Street area, particularly the refurbished Market Arcade. Newport Market will once again be a bustling, vibrant location that I can’t wait to visit.”

Based in the centre of Newport with easy access to rail and bus transport hubs, the new-look market building will be open seven days a week and play host to events catering for between 50 and 250 people, including conferences and weddings.

Loft Co expect an annual footfall in excess of 1.5 million – making the ultra-low carbon footprint market one of the most-visited historic buildings in Newport and the surrounding area.

As well as the retail and lifestyle units, there will be 70 office spaces, along with a gym and rooftop garden.

The ground-floor food quarter will offer street food ranging from Greek to Indian, from seafood to pizza.

Such is the interest in Newport Market that all 10 restaurant units have already been let. Visitors will be able to enjoy food and drink from around the world in the building’s ground-floor food quarter.

On offer will be some of the best street food offerings in Wales, including Greek, seafood, Indian, pizza, and desserts.

Reservations for retail and lifestyle units, and office spaces, are available now. To reserve your space, or receive more information about the development in general, please contact [email protected] or browse the brochures available on the Newport Market website – www.newport-market.co.uk