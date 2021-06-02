Value Based Healthcare-An Opportunity for Wales

In this Digital Discussion, Carwyn Jones investigates how Wales can maximise the very best outcomes in both the health and social care systems whilst maintaining the funding available.

The foundations of a value-based healthcare system have already been set by the Welsh Government, but is seemingly in need of redesign to cope with Wales' ageing population. However, does Wales risk undermining the top priority of patient care over spending funds conservatively?

Carwyn is joined by Dr. Sally Lewis, the National Clinical Lead for Value Based & Prudent Healthcare at NHS Wales; Navjot Kalra, the Assistant Director of Digital Transformation at NHS Wales; and Professor Hamish Laing, the Director of the Value Based Health and Care Academy, and Professor of Enhanced Innovation & Engagement at Swansea University.