Valleys to Coast Group Launches New Development Company with Landmark Cardiff Scheme

Valleys to Coast Group has announced the launch of its new commercially driven development company alongside its largest and most significant house-building project to date.

Sylfaen, a fully owned subsidiary of the Valleys to Coast Group, is set to purchase a phase of 200 homes in North East Cardiff, with a potential for 300 additional homes in future years. The Group says it is a strategic development that will offer homes for private sale, rent, and shared ownership alongside traditional affordable social housing.

Operating as a commercial entity, Sylfaen has the flexibility to deliver large-scale housing developments as the Group expands its reach beyond its traditional Bridgend heartland.

As well as addressing the national housing shortage, Sylfaen will act as a catalyst for the social landlord by generating additional revenue from open-market sales.

The North East Cardiff development, situated near J30 of the M4 at Pontprennau, will deliver 200 low-carbon homes. The programme will feature a diverse mix of house types, from affordable to executive homes, and is strategically positioned to support Cardiff’s urban expansion as well as Welsh Government housing targets, the Group said.

The development will also generate around £20 million for the Valleys to Coast Group, creating an additional source of revenue for improvements and maintenance of its existing 6,000 homes in the Bridgend borough.

Joanne Oak, Chief Executive of Valleys to Coast Group, said:

“The launch of Sylfaen is a defining moment for us, and enables us to drive our growth ambitions whilst remaining truly rooted in social purpose. “We’re incredibly proud to expand beyond our Bridgend heartland and into the Cardiff region as part of our ambitious growth plans. “For us, this isn't just about building new homes, it's about creating financial stability that allows us to reinvest in our existing communities, ensuring that everyone has the support they need to thrive.”

James Griffiths, Managing Director of Sylfaen, added: