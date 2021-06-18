Valleys Business Conference Comes to South Wales

The FSB is thrilled to announce the first business conference specifically for small businesses across the South Wales valleys.

The virtual conference, taking place on Friday, the 25th of June, will be hosted by media journalist Sian Lloyd, and will help businesses understand how they can become more resilient.

Members of the Senedd will also be answering questions from businesses, giving businesses a unique opportunity to engage with their newly elected representatives and get an understanding of what their priorities will be in the next Senedd term. Businesses will have the opportunity to network with other valleys businesses.

Rob Basini, Development Manager for FSB Wales in South Wales, said,

“I'm delighted to bring the inaugural Valleys Business Conference to Wales. Valleys firms are a critical part of our economy but have faced some of the worst economic consequences of the pandemic. Its never been more important to hear their voices and ensure that their views are heard. “Ensuring resilience, and the ability to cope with unexpected events has never been more relevant for small businesses in the valleys. Businesses have recently experienced the impact of severe flooding, uncertainty around Britain leaving the EU, increased cybercrime and of course the Covid pandemic. Continuity planning is something that every business should be considering. This event will give businesses the opportunity to hear from experts and businesses about what they’ve done to survive and thrive. We’re really looking forward to this landmark event which will work towards ensuring a sustainable recovery for business communities across the valleys.’

Business owners and interested parties can book onto the conference here: https://www.fsb.org.uk/event-calendar/south-wales-valleys-business-resilience-conference.html?