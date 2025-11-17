Valley Veterans Receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Valley Veterans, a group of volunteers based in the Rhondda Valley, have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2025.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Valley Veterans is a veteran-led organisation founded more than 20 years ago by Falklands War veteran Paul Bromwell as an informal support group for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It has grown into a veteran-led community hub with more than 140 active participants supporting the local Armed Force’s community, to aid physical and mental health and wellbeing.

It holds a breakfast club every Thursday, a Wednesday morning paperwork session and daily equine and horticultural activities on nearby land.

It is one of 231 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.

2025 marks the third year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday.

Representatives of Valley Veterans will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan, Professor Peter Vaughan in the coming months.

In addition, two volunteers from Valley Veterans will attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2026, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

Founder and CEO Paul Bromwell said: