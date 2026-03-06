Vale of Rheidol Railway to Host ‘Croeso Day’ for Tourism Partners

Tourism accommodation providers and attraction owners are being invited to meet the team at the Vale of Rheidol Railway in April to discover collaboration opportunities.

The popular heritage railway, which runs from Aberystwyth to Devil’s Bridge, will hold its second ‘Croeso Day’ on April 14 from 10.30am to 2.30pm, following a similar and successful event last autumn.

“This is a great opportunity to experience the railway first-hand, learn more about what we offer and discuss ways we can work together to benefit businesses and their guests,” explained Vale of Rheidol Railway’s community tourism ambassador, Dafydd Wyn Morgan. “The invitation is open to all local accommodation and tourism providers in Mid Wales. Our ‘Croeso Day' is an ideal familiarisation event for business owners and their staff to come and find out all about the railway and ways we can collaborate. Tickets are free of charge.”

Business guests will gather at the railway’s Aberystwyth headquarters at 10.30am for complimentary refreshments and a brief presentation in the Engine Shed Museum. An optional train then leaves at 12 noon for to Devil’s Bridge and returns at 2.30pm.

To book your tickets for the ‘Croeso Day’ email dafydd@vor.wales .