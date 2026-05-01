Vale of Rheidol Railway Launches Rail and Trail Adventures for Wales National Walking Month

The Vale of Rheidol Railway is set to introduce new Rail and Trail Adventures.

Developed to coincide with Wales National Walking Month, the programme of immersive walking experiences blends heritage rail travel with guided exploration of the Cambrian Mountains.

The first of six guided walks will take place on Saturday, May 16, in collaboration with experienced local mountain leader Claire Goodman-Jones. Participants will enjoy a scenic steam journey on the railway before embarking on a guided walk through the landscapes surrounding Devil's Bridge.

Walk highlights include visits to Llyn Frongoch and the iconic Y Bwa (The Arch).

The inaugural walk will feature special guest Ioan Lord, a local historian, archivist and driver/fireman on the railway. Ioan brings a deep passion for both the heritage steam railway and the area’s industrial lead mining history, enriching the experience with expert knowledge and personal stories.

The series is being co-ordinated by Dafydd Wyn Morgan, the railway’s community tourism ambassador.

“These Rail and Trail Adventures are a fantastic way to connect people with the landscapes, history, and communities that make Devil’s Bridge so special,” he said. “We are proud to work with local experts to create something truly memorable while supporting local businesses in the village.”

Claire added:

“The combination of rail travel and walking allows people to experience the area from a completely different perspective. The routes will also highlight the continued maintenance to local rights of way.”

Ioan said:

“Sharing the stories of this railway and the industrial heritage of the area is something I am incredibly passionate about. These walks offer a chance to bring that history to life in the very landscapes where it all happened.”

The aim of the six-walk series is also to encourage visitors to engage with and support local businesses.

Vale of Rheidol Railway is a member of Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru), which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.