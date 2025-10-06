Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2025 Winners Unveiled

The winners of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards 2025 have been announced at a black-tie ceremony.

Now in its fourth year, the awards continue to showcase the outstanding achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs based in the Vale of Glamorgan. The evening, held at the Vale Resort, was designed to be a celebration of innovation, resilience, and excellence, highlighting the role these businesses play in driving economic growth and business community within the region.

Chair of judges David Stevens said:

“It has been a true pleasure for my fellow judges and me to reconnect with past finalists and witness the progress they’ve made since we last interviewed them, as well as to warmly welcome this year’s new entrants. As with last year, the calibre of submissions was exceptional, making the judging process both a challenge and a privilege. Every finalist, high commended, and winner should be immensely proud of their achievements. Thank you all for your outstanding contributions and enthusiastic participation.”

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, created by Grapevine Event Management, were supported by sponsors including The Vale of Glamorgan Council, Renishaw, Cardiff and Vale College, Wales Insurance Brokers, Stills, The Vale Resort, and Business News Wales.

Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, Liz Brookes, said:

“This year’s awards were a vibrant celebration of talent, innovation, and passion. It was inspiring to witness such a high standard of entries and to meet so many imaginative and driven individuals. The level of creativity and dedication on display was nothing short of exceptional. A huge congratulations to the winners, and sincere thanks to everyone who brought their energy and ideas to make this event such a memorable success.”

The nominated charity partner for the awards was Mind Cymru, a mental health charity working to ensure that anyone experiencing mental health problems can access vital support and information in both English and Welsh.

The Winners of the 2025 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards are:

Creative and Digital Business of the Year – Vale Creative Social Media

Employer of the Year – Sparkles Cleaning Services Wales and West

Entrepreneur of the Year – Lauren Evans, Fablas Ice-cream

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year – TMPR

Food and Farming Business of the Year – Forage Farm Shop and Kitchen (Penllyn Estate)

Green Business of the Year – Fonmon Castle

Growth Business of the Year – Vale Wellness

Retail Business of the Year – Loaded Dice

Start-up Business of the Year – Hickmans Bar & Restaurant

Third Sector Organisation of the year – Vale Domestic Abuse Services

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year – Hensol Castle Distillery

Young Business Person of the Year – Tiffany Jones – Soul & Soma

Highly Commended

Entrepreneur of the Year – Emily Davies, Key Home Staging

Green Business of the Year – Bridal Reloved Cardiff

Growth Business of the Year – Cross Farm Nursery

Young Business Person of the Year – Maisie Brown, Mais Nails

The judges also chose to award Rosedew Farm as the Vale Business of the Year. The farm has diversified into many successful businesses with reach outside of the Vale and the judges felt that Rosedew Farm deserved overall recognition for their impact.

Further details of the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards, which will return in 2026, can be found on the website vogbusinessawards.com