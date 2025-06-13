Vale Food Trail 2025 Attracts 1,000 Visitors

The third annual Vale Food Trail brought together an estimated 1,000 visitors and locals to explore and celebrate the rich gastronomic heritage and sustainable farming practices of the Vale of Glamorgan.

This year’s festival, held from May 25 to June 3 2025, featured more than 20 local businesses, offering a programme of 46 diverse events that showcased the best of local food and sustainability.

Key highlights included:

Garden tours and growing demos from pioneers like Ali’s Edibles, Coed Organic and Ediculture, sharing low-impact techniques like ‘no dig’ gardening and forest gardening.

Live demos & events including a steak cut demo with Farmer’s Pantry at Rosedew Farm, a Children’s ‘Grow Your Own’ demo at Pugh’s Garden Village and ‘Jazz on the Lawn’ at Forage Farm.

Lo & No alcohol events including a tea plantation tour at Peterston Tea, and a ‘meet the local producers’ event with Grounds for Good and Dirwest.

Wine, gin and beer tastings from Barry Island Spirits Co and Craft Republic; St Hilary Vineyard and Tair Gafr Vineyard also offered tours of their vines to tie in with Welsh Wine Week.

Interactive food experiences such as a mini farmer’s market with Garlic Meadow, a sunset farm safari at Slade Farm Organics, and a guided deer walk at Llantrithyd Park.

Louise Denham, Sustainable Food Places Co-ordinator at Food Vale and one of the festival organisers, reflected on the success of the Vale Food Trail after the third year.

She said:

“The 2025 Vale Food Trail not only celebrated local, sustainable food production, but also strengthened the local food community here; it was wonderful seeing producers joining up to collaborate on certain events, and to see venues like Forage Farm Shop putting on special events and tastings featuring local produce and suppliers. We hope that attendees of this year’s trail were left with a greater appreciation for all of the amazing food being produced here in the Vale.”

Plans are already underway for the 2026 Vale Food Trail, with a focus on expanding the range of activities and engaging even more local businesses and visitors.

Cath Smith, senior food and farming officer at the Vale of Glamorgan Council, added:

“Eating seasonal and local food is about much more than just great taste, it’s about sustainable farming, fresh nutritious food and supporting local producers who work tirelessly to produce high quality locally made food and drink. If you missed this year’s Vale Food Trail or are keen to find out more, Vale of Glamorgan Council recently launched the ‘Taste of the Vale' directory, which aims to connect residents and visitors with local food producers. The directory, which can be found on the Visit the Vale website, highlights the county's food and farming heritage, and provides a guide to local producers, vineyards, dairies, bakeries, and more.”

For more information and updates on next year’s Vale Food Trail event, sign up for the newsletter here.

To view the Taste of the Vale producer directory, visit here.