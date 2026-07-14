Valart Strengthens Board by Appointing Two Fintech Leaders as Non-Exec Directors

Valart, the collectibles cataloguing and insurance company, has strengthened its board by appointing Steve Jones, founder of Comparison Creator, and Matt Hyde, founder of Fintech Awards and director at Recruit 121 (Finance, Technology & Executive), as non-executive directors (NED).

Founded in 2023 by collector and entrepreneur Elliot Riley‑Walsh, Valart is an all‑in‑one platform that enables collectors to catalogue their assets using image recognition, obtain accurate valuations in their local currency, and access insurance products built specifically for their needs. The platform has been designed to protect millions of collectors worldwide through a single, integrated solution.

Steve Jones brings over 30 years' experience in the insurance industry, having held senior roles at organisations including the AA and Admiral. He was subsequently part of the team that helped create one of the UK's most successful vehicle insurance companies, Gladiator Commercial, before going on to found Comparison Creator. He left his role as CEO of Comparison Creator earlier this year but remains on the board as an NED. Under Steve's leadership, Comparison Creator grew into one of the UK's leading comparison technology platforms, powering multiple white‑label comparison services for MoneySuperMarket, Go.Compare and uSwitch.

Joining Steve as a Non-Executive Director is Matt Hyde, Managing Director and founder of Wearewiredevents – the company behind Finance Awards Wales, Fintech Awards Wales and Fintech Awards London – an organisation established to recognise, attract and celebrate talented finance and fintech professionals across Wales and the UK. Matt also brings over 20 years' experience in recruitment.

Elliot Riley-Walsh said:

“The fact that two fintech founders with such varied and unrivalled experience joining us is a real testament to what we're building here at Valart. “The market gap we're filling genuinely matters, and now we've got the right people in place to grow this part of the sector. “Steve brings years of insurance knowledge and experience and knows nearly everyone in the sector. Having that experience as part of our business is going to be instrumental as we develop an insurance product specifically for collectors. “Matt brings years of experience in recruitment, along with deep knowledge of the insurance and FinTech worlds. He'll be invaluable in helping us make meaningful connections and build out the B2B side of the business.”

Steve Jones said:

“It is a real pleasure to be part of a company so focused on protecting its customers' most valued items. At Comparison Creator, we have been involved in building comparisons for wedding insurance, gadget and breakdown cover so we understand the market. Valart is a completely new proposition and I'm excited to be a part of it. “It is clear how passionate Elliot is about collecting and how strongly he believes in Valart's place in the market. I am excited to use my experience in the insurance industry to help grow Valart and support Elliot's vision.”

Matt Hyde said: