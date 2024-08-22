Vacancies Open for Welsh Homelessness Charity Board of Trustees

Wales’ leading homelessness and rough sleeping charity is looking for people who want to make an impact to join its Board.

The Wallich is recruiting for a Vice Chair or people with safeguarding expertise, property and housing management experience and HR expertise.

The housing sector is facing huge uncertainty, with more than 11,000 people and rising currently in temporary accommodation in Wales alone. The need for more accommodation is forever growing, says the charity, which added that joining the Board of Trustees for The Wallich would enable people to make a difference in their community and across Wales.

The Wallich believes that everyone deserves the right to a home, to feel safe, valued and positive about their future. Last quarter, The Wallich supported 3,988 people, and the reach is still growing.

Trustees will help to bring The Wallich closer to its mission of ending homelessness by getting people off the street, keeping people off the street, and creating opportunities for people.

The charity said that whilst becoming a Trustee gives individuals an opportunity to better Wales strategically, it also allows them to hone and develop their own skills to enhance their career. Working alongside industry experts will broaden understanding of the sector and allow trustees to further develop their areas of expertise, it said.

Chair of The Wallich Board, Oliver Townsend, is the Head of Connections and Change at mental health and social change charity Platfform.

He said: