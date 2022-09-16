UWTSD’s Expertise in Early Childhood Physical Development to be recognised at the CIAPSE Congress in Luxembourg

UWTSD’s Expertise in Early Childhood Physical Development to be recognised at the CIAPSE Congress in Luxembourg

Research into early childhood physical development by The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) was recognised at the CIAPSE 2022 Conference in Luxembourg this week.

Studies from staff and post graduate students were presented highlighting the impact of the innovative work at UWTSD on practitioners and families.

UWTSD’s Dr Nalda Wainwright, Dr Amanda John and Anna Stevenson joined leading researchers, and educationalists from all over Europe to address a number of challenges and developments and present innovative concepts at the 4th annual event.

The UWTSD presentations shared student research at both master’s and doctoral level. Research by Pippa Matthews focussed on parents’ understanding of their children’s physical activity behaviours. Pippa also introduced a portfolio of developmentally appropriate resources and activities for parents to play with their children which gave some interesting insight into how this influenced their perspectives.

Pippa studied for a master’s in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy at UWTSD, which is designed to develop an in-depth understanding of how to support physical literacy – the motivation, confidence, physical competence, knowledge and understanding that provides children with the movement foundation for lifelong participation in physical activity – in all contexts, whether as a parent (like Pippa), a teacher, coach or working in the community.

Dr Amanda John was also a master’s student at UWSTD. Dr John, from West Wales, joined UWTSD when she was working in schools in Pembrokeshire supporting physical education. Having completed her master’s, she gained a full-time PhD scholarship to examine the impact of the SKIP Cymru professional development programme.

SKIP Cymru is recognised by Welsh Government and in the WBFG support materials, and Dr John will be presenting her research findings which led to further changes and developments in the professional development programmes delivered by the Wales Academy for Health and Physical Literacy at UWTSD.

Whilst both Pippa’s and Dr John’s work being presented in Luxembourg focusses on early childhood, the master’s programme at UWTSD examines the whole life course and the flexibility in the programme allows students to apply their study to their own areas of interest.

Dr Nalda Wainwright (MA Programme Director and PhD Supervisor) said:

“I am so proud to see the outstanding work of our post graduate students being recognised internationally. It is a privilege to work with students at this level where they are applying their learning to their own lives and communities and so rewarding to see the impact they can have. I am really looking forward to working with the next group of master’s and PhD students as they develop their research.”

The main topics and sub-themes at the CIAPSE Congress are:

The Promotion of Physical Activity and Play in Children

Physical Literacy in Children

Physical Education in Early Childhood and Primary Education

Physical Education Teacher Education in Early Childhood and Primary Education

Physical Activity in Active School Settings

Physical Activity for Health Promotion and Active Community in a Sustainable and Healthy World

Intercultural Learning, Diversity and Inclusion in Physical Education and Physical Activity

Physical Education, Physical Activity and New Technologies

A pre-congress Seminar on Early Childhood will take place on 6 September 2022, hosted by AIESEP SIG and CEREPS.

If you would like more information about the master’s programme at UWTSD, contact Dr Nalda Wainwright at [email protected]