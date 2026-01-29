UWTSD to Celebrate Apprentices and Employers During Apprenticeship Week

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is marking Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026, taking place from 9 to 15 February, by sharing inspiring stories from its apprentices and employer partners, highlighting the powerful impact apprenticeships have on careers, businesses, and the wider Welsh economy.

Apprenticeship Week Wales is an annual, week-long celebration that brings together apprentices, training providers, employers, and parents to recognise the vital role apprenticeships play across Wales. Throughout the week, UWTSD will showcase real-life experiences that demonstrate how apprenticeships create opportunity, develop high-level skills, and support sustainable economic growth.

Under the national theme “Apprenticeships. A Genius Decision.,” the university’s campaign will spotlight apprentices who are accelerating their careers through hands-on learning, alongside employers who are benefiting from a skilled, motivated, and future-ready workforce.

Matthew Wicker, Head of Apprenticeships at UWTSD, said:

“Apprenticeships at UWTSD combine academic learning with practical, workplace experience, enabling individuals to earn while they learn and gain job-specific skills that meet the needs of today’s industries. For employers, apprenticeships offer a cost-effective way to recruit, develop, and retain talent, while shaping skills aligned to their business and sector. “By working closely with employers across a wide range of sectors, UWTSD ensures its apprenticeship provision responds directly to the needs of the Welsh economy. From developing technical expertise to building leadership and professional confidence, apprenticeships play a central role in supporting productivity, innovation, and long-term success.”

As Wales comes together to recognise the value of apprenticeships, UWTSD is proud to champion the learners and employers who demonstrate every day why choosing an apprenticeship is, truly, a genius decision.

UWTSD Digital Degree Apprentice Amina Meah is studying for degree in Computing (Data and Information Systems) whilst working, getting invaluable industry experience, and earning a salary.

She said:

“I have always enjoyed working so when I was looking for a course I was always looking at part time courses as I knew this would suit me better than a full-time course. When I came across the apprenticeship degree in computing it was exactly what I was looking for. You start with a module on each pathway which will help you decide whether you are on the right pathway for yourself, but it also gave me and insight on other pathways such as software engineering and cybersecurity. “I now want to continue to develop my knowledge on data science and gain valuable knowledge in the field of data science.”

Joseph Tobin, a BEng Materials Science and Engineering Degree Apprentice, is combining academic excellence with hands-on industry leadership at Tata Steel UK, marking him as one of the most promising young professionals in the UK’s manufacturing and engineering sector.

At just 25 years old, Joseph has already achieved a remarkable career trajectory, joining as a laboratory apprentice at 16, to now serving as a Production Specialist and Deputy Production Manager at the company’s Llanwern site. Supporting the management of a 100-person department that includes the state-of-the-art Automotive Finishing Line, as well as coil despatch and receipt activities, Joseph plays a key role in advancing process efficiency, safety, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

A fourth-generation steelworker from Port Talbot, Joseph’s connection to the industry runs deep.

“Steelmaking has been part of my family for generations,” he says. “I’ve grown up surrounded by it, and I’m passionate about continuing that legacy, but also about driving it forward into a greener, more innovative future.”

Joseph chose to study the course at UWTSD to deepen his technical understanding and strengthen his career foundations.