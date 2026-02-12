UWTSD Swansea and Carmarthen Campuses Host National Skills Competitions

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has successfully hosted Skills Competition Wales, welcoming 250 competitors from schools and colleges across Wales to its Swansea and Carmarthen campuses.

Delivered in partnership with Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales and funded by the Welsh Government, the two-day event featured competitions across creative, digital, technical, and engineering disciplines.

Paul Evans, Project Director, Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, said:

“We are absolutely delighted with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s continued commitment to skills development across Wales. The team has done an outstanding job hosting 13 competitions for Skills Competition Wales 2026, providing competitors with first-class facilities, expert support, and an inspiring environment in which to showcase their talents. “Building on their successful hosting of the UK national finals last November, the University continues to go above and beyond in strengthening the skills landscape in Wales. Their drive to nurturing future talent and working closely with industry partners is making a real and lasting impact on learners, employers, and the wider Welsh economy.”

Caroline Thraves, Academic Director for Art and Media at Swansea College of Art, UWTSD, said:

“Hosting Skills Competition Wales for the fourth time was a real privilege. The standard of work across all disciplines was exceptional, showcasing not only technical ability but creativity, professionalism, and ambition. These competitions challenge learners, build confidence, and demonstrate how their skills translate into future study and careers. “We are now teaching students who first encountered UWTSD through this competition while they were still at school or college. What began as a competitive challenge has, for some, become a pathway into higher education and professional ambition.”

Competitions held at the Carmarthen campus for the first time included Digital Media, Performing Arts, Pop Music, and Inclusive Media.

UWTSD Professor of Practice Mal Pope said:

“It was a real privilege and delight to host the Skills Pop competition. The support for the bands from others in the competition was a joy to see and hear. The level of musicianship and enthusiasm was inspiring. The room was full of dreams and ambition and, as we know, both are critical.”

Judge Catrin Rowlands, from Captain Jac Production Company, added:

“It was a privilege to judge the Digital Media and Inclusive Media competitions. It was incredibly positive to see so many young people competing together in one space, developing skills that will prepare them for the world of work and the creative industries.”

Lynne Seymour, Academic Director for Design and Performing Industries, said:

“Seeing the passion, skill and commitment of these young people was incredibly encouraging. Events like this play a vital role in nurturing talent and raising the profile of creative skills across Wales.”

Led by Lee Pratt, UWTSD’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Academy, the University’s SA1 Swansea Waterfront campus hosted competitions in Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, Design and Digital Technologies.

Dr Kapilan Radhakrishnan, Academic Director, Applied Computing, said: